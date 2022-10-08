Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

"My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy," Musk, the world's richest person, told theFinancial Timesin an interview published on Friday.

Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.

Beijing says Taiwan is one of its provinces and has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so. Taiwan says it is independent and stressed only the island's 23 million people can decide its future.

"And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong," Musk, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.