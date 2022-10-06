US President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession in a major new step towards destigmatising the drug — and fulfilling a promise to his supporters a month before midterm elections.

"I am announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana," Biden said on Thursday.

Biden did not call for fully decriminalising cannabis, saying that "limitations on trafficking, marketing and under-age sales should stay in place."

Instead, he homed in individual possession of a substance that the government health authorities estimate was used by at least 18 percent of the population in 2019 — and which is already permitted by multiple state governments for recreational or medical purposes.

In addition to the pardons, Biden instructed the departments of justice and health to determine whether cannabis should be reclassified as a less dangerous substance.

Officials told reporters that about 6,500 people are directly affected by convictions under federal marijuana statutes. Clemency will extend to thousands more convicted under laws in the federal capital, Washington.

However, Biden's gesture aims to take the shift much further, putting pressure on state authorities everywhere to follow suit.

"I am urging all governors to do the same with regard to state offenses. Just as no one should be in federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either," Biden said.

Political impact

The move was announced abruptly by video and in a written statement, with no previous build-up by the White House.