The US Supreme Court's conservative justices have appeared sympathetic toward Alabama in the state's defence of a Republican-drawn electoral map faulted by judges for diluting the clout of Black voters in a major case that could further undermine a landmark federal voting rights law.

In spirited oral arguments lasting nearly two hours on Tuesday, Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour faced tough questioning from the court's three liberal justices — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Some of the conservative justices, however, appeared open to certain of LaCour's defences of the map devised by the state's legislature delineating the boundaries of Alabama's seven US House of Representatives districts.

An eventual ruling siding with Alabama could make it harder to prove that state voting laws harm minorities. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

A three-judge federal court panel invalidated the map after it was challenged as unlawful by Black voters.

But the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision in February, let Alabama use the map for the November 8 US congressional elections in which Republicans are trying to regain control of Congress.

Rolling back protections

The dispute gives the court's conservatives a chance to further roll back protections contained in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito expressed support for raising the burden on plaintiffs to show that an electoral map is biased, suggesting that given current legal standards in "every place in the South ... will not the plaintiffs always run the table?"