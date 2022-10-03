An exit poll in Bulgaria has suggested that the centre-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections.

The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the GERB party earning 24.6 percent support, apparently edging out the reformist We Continue the Change pro-Western party of former prime minister Kiril Petkov, which is expected to capture 18.9 percent.

Still, the predicted percentage won’t be enough for Borissov’s party to form a one-party government, and the chances for a GERB-led coalition are slim.

The exit poll also predicted that eight parties could pass the 4 percent threshold to enter a fragmented parliament with populist and pro-Russia groups showing increased gains.

The European Union nation’s fourth election in 18 months was marked by a raging conflict nearby, political instability and economic hardships in the bloc’s poorest member. A low turnout reflected voter apathy.

Petkov conceded defeat late Sunday.

“We lost the election, albeit by a small margin, and now GERB has the responsibility to form a coalition and govern the country,” he said.

It could take days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the exit poll, Borisov will be handed a mandate to form his fourth cabinet. It will be an uphill task for him to produce a stable governing coalition, however, since most political groups have in advance rejected any cooperation with his GERB party, which is accused of presiding over years of corruption that hampered development.

READ MORE: Bulgaria deal clears the decks for North Macedonia's EU membership talks

Between Russia and Europe