North Korea has fired two more ballistic missiles, Seoul's military said, Pyongyang's third such launch in less than a week and just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea.

The South's military said on Thursday it had detected the launch of "two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan province".

"Our military has reinforced monitoring and surveillance and is maintaining utmost readiness in coordination with the US," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard also confirmed a likely ballistic missile launch from North Korea, citing information from the defence ministry.

Public broadcaster NHK said the projectile "appears to have fallen outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone", citing unnamed sources from the defence ministry.

While in South Korea, Harris toured the country's heavily fortified border with the nuclear-armed North, part of a trip aimed at strengthening the security alliance with Seoul.

Speaking at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Harris said the US commitment to South Korea's defence was "ironclad", adding that the allies were "aligned" in their response to the growing threat posed by the North's weapons programmes.

Record-breaking streak of tests