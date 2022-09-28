WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two Ugandan army helicopters crash in eastern DRC, several killed
Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
Two Ugandan army helicopters crash in eastern DRC, several killed
UPDF spokesperson confirmed one helicopter crash and said "there were fatalities, but I don't have any extra details at the moment".
September 28, 2022

At least 22 people have been killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The [Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF)] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash," an army spokesperson said on Wednesday without providing further detail.

Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

UPDF spokesperson Felix Kulayigye confirmed one helicopter crash and said "there were fatalities, but I don't have any extra details at the moment".

Recommended

The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in DRC's mineral-rich east over the past decade, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.

READ MORE: More than a dozen people dead in eastern DRC violence

READ MORE: Support for armed groups, militias in DRC must 'cease': US

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia