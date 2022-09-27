Kremlin-installed authorities in four Ukrainian regions under Russian control have claimed victory in annexation votes, drawing global outrage, as Moscow warned it could use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.

Ukraine and its allies denounced the so-called referendums as a "sham," saying the West would never recognise the results of the ballots that have dramatically ratcheted up the stakes of Russia's seven-month aggression.

Pro-Russian authorities in Zaporizhzhia said 93.11 percent of voters backed joining Russia, according to preliminary results on Tuesday evening.

In Kherson, another Moscow-occupied region in southern Ukraine, officials said more than 87.05 percent of electors supported the move after all the ballots were counted.

In the eastern Luhansk region controlled by pro-Russia separatists, local authorities said more than 98.42 percent voted in favour of annexation, according to local authorities.

And officials in the Moscow-held Donetsk region claimed victory as well, with the local poll body saying 99.23 percent of the vote was for annexation.

"Saving people in the territories where this referendum is taking place ... is the focus of the attention of our entire society and of the entire country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier during a televised meeting with officials.

His spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the votes would have "radical" legal implications and that the so-called referendums "will also have consequences for security", referring to Moscow's threats to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory.

'Nothing to talk about'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Kiev would defend its citizens in Moscow-held regions and rejected the referendums as a "farce."

And he said the votes mean Kiev will not negotiate with Moscow.

"There is nothing to talk about with (the) current Russian president," Zelenskyy said.

Russian forces this month have suffered serious setbacks in Ukraine's east and south, which observers say pushed Putin to rush ahead with the vote to cement Moscow's authority there.