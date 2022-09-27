TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye summons German envoy over politician's remarks against Erdogan
Türkiye strongly condemns German politician's insult on President Erdogan and summons ambassador to Ankara to Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye summons German envoy over politician's remarks against Erdogan
Ankara says such statements are "unacceptable". / AA Archive
September 27, 2022

Türkiye has summoned Germany's ambassador to Ankara and condemned a senior German official's insult against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the insulting statements made by Wolfgang Kubicki, the vice-speaker of the German Federal Parliament, on our President (Erdogan) in a speech during the Lower Saxony state election campaign," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said on in a statement on Tuesday.

Emphasising that Kubicki's statements are "unacceptable," Ankara stressed that Kubicki "is not suitable for the position of vice-speaker of the parliament."

READ MORE: Cavusoglu: Germany cannot interfere in Türkiye's internal matters

Recommended

"He is completely devoid of political morality and responsibility," Bilgic said while adding that such "indecent statements essentially give an idea of Kubicki's political and moral level, and reveal his vulgarity."

Bilgic also noted that Germany's Ambassador to Ankara, Jurgen Schulz, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and a "strong" protest by Ankara was delivered. 

READ MORE: Türkiye summons German ambassador over attacks on mosques

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy