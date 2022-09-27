Türkiye has summoned Germany's ambassador to Ankara and condemned a senior German official's insult against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the insulting statements made by Wolfgang Kubicki, the vice-speaker of the German Federal Parliament, on our President (Erdogan) in a speech during the Lower Saxony state election campaign," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said on in a statement on Tuesday.

Emphasising that Kubicki's statements are "unacceptable," Ankara stressed that Kubicki "is not suitable for the position of vice-speaker of the parliament."

