The death toll has risen to 15 people, including 11 children, after a shooting at a school in the city of Izhevsk in central Russia, investigators have said.

Monday's attack was the latest in a series of school shootings that have shaken Russia in recent years and came with the country on edge over efforts to mobilise tens of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine.

Russia's Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the same school, and said he was wearing a black t-shirt bearing "Nazi symbols." No details about his motives have been released.

The Committee said 15 people, including 11 children, were killed in the shooting, and 24 other people, including 22 children, were wounded in the attack.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said the gunman, who he said was registered as a patient at a psychiatric facility, killed himself after the attack.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the shooting as “a terrorist act” and said Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary orders to the relevant authorities.

"President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place," Peskov told reporters.

READ MORE: Man opens fire at Russian mobilisation centre, recruiter wounded

Rescuers at the scene