At least 24 people have been killed and dozens more missing after a boat packed with Hindu devotees sank in Bangladesh, in the worst waterways disaster to hit the country in more than a year.

The bodies recovered so far included 12 women and eight children, said Jahurul Islam, district administrator of northern Panchagarh, where the accident occurred on Sunday.

"The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing," he said. The ferry was taking devotees to a Hindu temple.

Islam said he did not know the exact number of people missing, but passengers said more than 70 people had been on board.

Police said some 30 people were still missing while some of the passengers managed to swim ashore. Local media said at least 10 people had been rescued and sent to hospital.

String of similar tragedies