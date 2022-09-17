TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Lapid to hold talks on UNGA sidelines
Israeli PM Yair Lapid and Türkiye President Tayyip Erdogan will meet during UN General Assembly in New York, Lapid's office says.
Erdogan, Lapid to hold talks on UNGA sidelines
Last month, Türkiye and Israel announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties following years of strained ties. / Reuters Archive
September 17, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, as relations between the two countries thaw.

Lapid's office said he would travel to New York on Monday night, ahead of an address to the General Assembly on Thursday.

A source said the meeting with Erdogan would take place on Tuesday.

Last month, Türkiye and Israel announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties following years of strained relations.

In May, Mevlut Cavusoglu became the first Turkish foreign minister to visit Israel in 15 years.

Erdogan described a fence-mending visit to Ankara by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March as "a turning point in our relations".

Relations began to fray in 2008, following Israeli military aggression in Palestine's Gaza enclave.

Relations then froze in 2010 after the deaths of 10 civilians following an Israeli raid on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, part of an aid flotilla trying to breach the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

Recommended

A brief reconciliation lasted from 2016 until 2018 when Türkiye withdrew its ambassador and expelled Israel's envoy over the killing of Palestinians.

More than 200 Palestinians in Gaza were shot dead by Israeli forces during protests near security fence in 2018 and 2019.

Erdogan in US

In New York, Erdogan on Tuesday will address the UNGA whose 77th session is being held under the theme "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges."

He will meet UN chief Antonio Guterres and hold talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the session.

The Turkish president will likely receive representatives of US-based Turkish non-governmental organisations and Jewish groups and attend an event organised by the Türkiye-US Business Council.

Erdogan is also expected to attend a reception by US President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of delegations.

SOURCE:AFP, AA
Explore
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy