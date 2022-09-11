US President Joe Biden has invoked the memory of America's united response to the September 11, 2001 attacks and vowed to "never give up" in the face of terrorist threats in a solemn commemoration at the Pentagon.

"I hope we'll remember that in the midst of these dark days, we dug deep. We cared for each other. And we came together," Biden said on Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the attacks, as rain fell on troops standing behind him.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks, when al Qaeda hijackers flew planes into the New York's World Trade Centre towers and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, while a fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

Passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit.

The 21st anniversary of the attacks comes a year after Biden ended the US-led invasion in Afghanistan, launched two decades ago to root out the Al Qaeda group that carried out the 9/11 attacks.

Biden vowed that the fight against terrorism would continue. "We will not rest. We'll never forget. We'll never give up," he said.

Last month, Biden authorised a drone strike in Kabul that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head and helped to coordinate the September 11 attacks.

