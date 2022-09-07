A group of French lawmakers has landed in Taiwan, the first high-level European delegation since China conducted huge war drills to protest a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Wednesday's trip came as Taiwan held two days of live fire drills on a strategic island that lies between its coast and China.

The delegation of five French lawmakers is being led by Senator Cyril Pellevat, Taiwan's foreign ministry said, adding it was the fourth visit by French politicians in the past 12 months.

Separately, a delegation of US lawmakers too arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday on a previously unannounced trip.

The de facto US embassy in Taiwan said the eight lawmakers, led by Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, would be staying until Friday as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest," it added.

China claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day if necessary by force.

Taipei rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying that the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and that only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Beijing lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan legitimacy, and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western officials and politicians.

Tensions simmer