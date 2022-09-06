A man has been killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during a protest against United Nations peacekeepers, in the latest violence in the troubled African region.

Returning from patrol, UN peacekeepers, escorted by DRC's armed forces, "were attacked by demonstrators throwing stones", the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Warning shots permitted a path to be made through. One person, unfortunately, lost their life," it added.

"A joint investigation with the DRC authorities will enable the circumstances of this death to be established."

A police spokesperson Nasson Murara had earlier said that UN troops had been passing through the town of Beni in North Kivu province when protesters on motorbikes blocked them and started throwing stones.

The troops fired shots to disperse the crowd, he said.

"Unfortunately, in this mess of bullets, there was a stray that hit a driver, who is dead," he told the AFP news agency.

Investigation launched

Police have launched an investigation to "identify the perpetrators of these shots," Murara said.