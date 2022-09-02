Voting has finished in the Conservative party leadership election, with Liz Truss widely expected to be named the winner next week and succeed Boris Johnson as the UK's next prime minister.

Online and postal polls of Tory members closed at 1600 GMT on Friday, after a two-month contest that saw the two final contenders tour the country taking part in hustings and televised debates.

The result of the run-off between Foreign Secretary Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, before the outgoing Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II the next day.

Conservative Party chairperson Andrew Stephenson thanked both candidates for taking part in the often "gruelling schedule in good spirits".

"I know our party is ready to unite around a new leader and tackle the challenges we face as a country ahead," he said as the ballot closed.

Voting by the estimated 200,000 Conservative party members began in early August, a month after Johnson announced his resignation following a slew of scandals and resignations from his government.

Talking points