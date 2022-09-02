Renewed tribal clashes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state have killed seven people, according to state media, despite a ceasefire agreement between rival groups following deadly violence weeks ago.

"The regrettable tribal clashes renewed on Thursday afternoon... without any clear reasons and despite sincere efforts by the government to stop hostilities," the official SUNA news agency reported on Friday, quoting a statement by security services in Blue Nile state.

The clashes left seven dead and 23 others wounded, it said, adding that the violence was centred in East Ganis village and in and around the town of Roseires.

Witnesses said that they had heard shooting and that houses had been burnt.

"The situation is very bad now — fires and gunfire everywhere," said Hussein Moussa, a resident of a village east of Roseires.

READ MORE:Anti-coup protester, police offical killed in Sudan

Troubled region

In July, fighting in the region pitted Hausa tribes against rival communities including the Berta people, leaving at least 105 people killed and dozens wounded.

The clashes at the time erupted after Hausa tribes requested the creation of a "civil authority", which rival groups saw as a means to gain access to land.

The violence displaced some 31,000 people, many of whom sought refuge in schools turned into displacement camps.