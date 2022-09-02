WORLD
Countering Turkish drones major concern for Greece: Report
Türkiye’s fighter drones are now “a focal point of attention” in Greek military strategies and foreign policy, Greek daily Kathimerini has reported.
The report has also highlighted the “impressive” export success of Turkish drones. / AA
September 2, 2022

Countering the “increasing threat” posed by Turkish drones has become a major concern for Greece, according to a Greek media report.

Türkiye’s fighter drones are now “a focal point of attention” in Greek military strategies and foreign policy, Greek daily Kathimerini reported on Thursday.

The Greek Defense Ministry “is seeking to shield the Aegean Sea” from the threat of Turkish drones by implementing “countermeasures” on islands, the report said.

The famed Bayraktar TB2 is the “most important” and “most successful” unmanned aerial vehicle in Türkiye’s growing fleet of drones with proven capabilities, the Greek daily said.

Turkish manufacturer Baykar is also working on new variants Akinci and Kizilelma, while Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) is building drones such as Anka and Aksungur, the report added.

The report also highlighted the “impressive” export success of Turkish drones, which have been purchased by numerous countries.

SOURCE:AA
