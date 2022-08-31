Veteran US Senator Bernie Sanders has joined striking British workers at a trade union rally in London, saying workers need to stand together to fight back at what he called "corporate greed" and billionaires amassing more wealth.

The event on Wednesday was hosted by the RMT union, which has been at the heart of strikes that have crippled Britain's transport network in recent months as workers demand better pay and conditions to counter the impact of soaring energy price-driven inflation.

"People across the world need to stand together to tell the oligarchs they cannot have it all," Sanders told the gathering at the Trade Union Congress headquarters.

"No one can tell me from a moral perspective or from an economic perspective that it makes any sense at all that so few have so much and so many have so little."

Sanders, a Democrat socialist whose progressive campaigning helped push the US Democratic Party agenda sharply to the left, ran to be US president in 2020 but ultimately lost out on the party nomination to eventual election winner Joe Biden.