A Chinese research vessel accused by India and the United States of spying activities has left Sri Lanka's Chinese-run port of Hambantota after a week-long stay.

"Our pilot is onboard and the ship is leaving port," a harbour official told AFP news agency on Monday as the vessel was being guided out by tug boats.

"They have given the port of Jiangyin as their next destination."

Colombo allowed the Yuan Wang 5 to visit the deep-sea port on the condition that it would not engage in research in Sri Lankan waters.

The vessel said to be carrying about 400 crew had set off from Jiangyin, in China's Jiangsu province, in mid-July.

Shipping analytics websites describe the Yuan Wang 5 as a research and survey vessel, but according to Indian media it is a dual-use spy ship.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka urges China to defer military ship visit after India's pressure