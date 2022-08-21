Japan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counterattack capability against China, the Yomiuri newspaper has reported.

The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 kilometres to 1,000 km, the daily said on Sunday, citing government sources.

The arms, launched by ships or aircraft, would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri said.

Representatives from Japan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.