WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan mulls long-range missile deployment to counter China
Newspaper Yomiuri reported that the arms – capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China – would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands.
Japan mulls long-range missile deployment to counter China
Tokyo has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years, but has refrained from deploying long-range missiles. / Reuters
August 21, 2022

Japan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counterattack capability against China, the Yomiuri newspaper has reported.

The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 kilometres to 1,000 km, the daily said on Sunday, citing government sources.

The arms, launched by ships or aircraft, would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri said.

Representatives from Japan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Recommended

Regional tensions on rise

Japan, which interprets its war-renouncing postwar constitution to mean it may use its military only for self-defence, has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years. 

But it has refrained from deploying long-range missiles, among its limits on weapons that can strike targets on foreign soil.

Regional tensions ratcheted up this month after a visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan, which is self-ruled but claimed by China.

READ MORE: US lawmakers visit Taiwan following Pelosi trip that angered China

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections