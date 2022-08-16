Mexico will ask two foreign companies to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men.

Laura Velazquez, head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said Mexican officials, including the Foreign Ministry, will speak with the companies on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond when asked which two companies it contacted.

"They are two companies that will give us an opinion to determine our actions with more precision," she told a regular government news conference.

Engineers meanwhile are pumping water out of Pinabete while working on sealing off the nearby Conchas Norte mine.

Water there had accumulated for more than 25 years and is now rushing into Pinabete due to the underground tunnel collapse.

The miners have been confined underground since August 3 when a tunnel wall collapsed, triggering flooding throughout the mine.

Water surged more than halfway up the 60-metre mine shafts, and officials have struggled to extract enough water and debris such as piping and wooden planks to be able to safely send rescue teams into the mine.