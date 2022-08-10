At least 15 soldiers have been killed in northern Burkina Faso when a transport vehicle drove over a hidden explosive device. The first explosion killed several troops before a second explosion killed those who rushed to their aid.

The incident occurred on a rural road in the Bam province of the country's Central-North region, where soldiers and civilians are routinely targeted by insurgents, the army said on Tuesday.

"While rescue and security operations were being organised, a second device was obviously activated remotely, causing numerous casualties," the army statement said.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack, but investigations are currently under way to determine the perpetrators, the statement said.

Groups linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh have been active in the region since at least 2015.

Recent attacks