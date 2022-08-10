WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia finds $20B likely tied to money laundering
Funds were detected through more than 20,000 suspicious activity reports flagged by the South American country's financial crimes unit for over three years, officials say.
Colombia finds $20B likely tied to money laundering
Colombia's penal code outlines 66 types of crimes linked to money laundering including drugs and arms trafficking, customs fraud and people smuggling. / AP
August 10, 2022

Colombia has detected some $20 billion in financial operations potentially tied to money laundering over the last three and a half years.

The funds were detected through more than 20,000 suspicious activity reports flagged each year by the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (UIAF), officials said on Tuesday.

"In the last few years, we've hit the accelerator and the learning curve in terms of interception of illicit funds," UIAF director Javier Gutierrez told the Reuters news agency.

The $20 billion was detected between 2019 and mid-2022, he said.

The figure is equivalent to more than six percent of Colombia's annual gross domestic product.

The UIAF has found some 570 channels through which money is laundered — including fake or inflated invoices, currency trading, exports and crypto-currencies, Gutierrez said.

READ MORE:Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia’s first leftist president

Recommended

Crimes tied to money laundering

Colombia's penal code outlines 66 types of crimes linked to money laundering including drugs and arms trafficking, customs fraud and people smuggling.

Money laundering occurs when funds earned from illegal activities like drug trafficking are invested in front businesses that integrate illicit money into the legitimate financial system.

The Andean country is a top producer of cocaine and home to rebel groups and criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking, illegal mining and other crimes.

Fighting money laundering is potentially more effective for combating crime than arrests, Gutierrez said.

"Being detected matters very little to criminals, it matters much more to be captured, but what hurts them most is the chance resources will be taken away," said Gutierrez. "If you bankrupt them economically it is much harder for them to be resilient."

READ MORE: Mexico seizes 1.6 tonnes of cocaine in capital

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin