Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, a government agency said.

In addition to the fatalities, the flooding has damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

"We're doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during visit to stricken areas.

READ MORE:Nobody is an island: Global disasters are interconnected, says UN

Relocating families