Australia has enshrined deeper cuts to carbon emissions in a new legislation, aiming to shed its decade-long reputation as a fossil-fuel-addicted climate laggard.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted 89-55 on Thursday, in favour of a 43 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, on the path to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

"Passing this legislation sends a great message to the people of Australia that we are taking real action on climate change," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on the eve of the vote.

"The decade of inaction and denial is over," he said, declaring that Australia is now "out of the naughty corner" in international climate change forums.

It is expected to go to the Senate for final approval in September.

READ MORE: Australia sets revised 2030 emissions target for 'prosperous future'