WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan insurgents claim responsibility for downing of army helicopter
Baloch insurgents say they shot down the "low flying helicopter" with an anti-aircraft weapon, however, a senior military official dismissed the insurgents' claim as propaganda and fake news.
Pakistan insurgents claim responsibility for downing of army helicopter
The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella group of Baloch insurgent groups, said that they shot down a low flying helicopter. / AP
August 3, 2022

Separatist insurgents in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan province have said they shot down a military helicopter that went down during a flood relief operation, killing all six on board including a top army commander.

A senior military official dismissed the insurgents' claim as propaganda and fake news on Wednesday. The military said the helicopter crashed during bad weather.

The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella group of Baloch insurgent groups, said in a statement sent to Reuters late on Tuesday that its fighters shot down the "low flying helicopter" with an anti-aircraft weapon.

The group provided no evidence and Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Ethnic Baloch militants have for decades waged an insurgency against the Pakistani government in the southwestern province, complaining that its rich gas and mineral resource are unfairly exploited to the benefit of other parts of the country.

Recommended

The province is also home to deep-water Gawadar port, which neighbouring China has been developing as part of a multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to link road and sea routes with Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

The insurgents oppose those projects and try to attack them.

The commander of the south Pakistan-based 12 Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, was among those killed on the helicopter.

READ MORE:Army general, others killed in Pakistan helicopter crash

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing