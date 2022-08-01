At least six people were killed and dozens injured when a fuel truck exploded in southwestern Libya, medics has said.

The precise causes of the blast on Monday were not clear.

It happened when a crowd flocked around the tanker as it headed to resupply a petrol station in the Bent Bayyah district.

A stampede occurred, followed by a massive explosion that set several cars on fire, according to images posted online.

An official at the main hospital in Sebha, southern Libya's main city, said six people had died.

The hospital's management said on Facebook that "more than 50 wounded were admitted to Sebha hospital", without indicating the number of deaths.

