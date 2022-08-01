WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, Indonesia begin military exercise amid Indo-Pacific tensions
At least 4,000 US and Indonesian soldiers will be joined by forces from Australia, Singapore and Japan, which is participating for the first time in the annual drills, known as "Super Garuda Shield".
US, Indonesia begin military exercise amid Indo-Pacific tensions
Washington said the drills were not aimed at any country even though they would be significantly larger than previous exercises. / Reuters
August 1, 2022

Thousands of Indonesian and American troops have began a two-week joint military exercise that Washington said aims to advance "regional cooperation in support of a free and open" Asia-Pacific region.

The exercise that started on Monday is taking place on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra and the Riau islands, an Indonesian province of islets scattered near Singapore and Malaysia.

"This is really an exercise to build trust, build togetherness, mutual understanding, increase capability and other related matters," Major General Stephen Smith, commander of the participating US troops, told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.

"So this is really a military exercise and not a threat to any party."

The US and its Asian allies have expressed growing concern about China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington said the drills were not aimed at any country even though they would be significantly larger than previous exercises.

READ MORE: US: No 'indications' of Chinese military action over Taiwan

Tensions over Pelosi visit

Recommended

The exercise comes as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to lead a congressional delegation to the region in the shadow of diplomatic tensions with China.

But her office made no mention of whether she would visit Taiwan, a flashpoint in conversations between Beijing and Washington ahead of the trip, which is expected to begin on Monday.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a tense phone call on Thursday, agreeing to schedule their first in-person summit but with Xi warning Washington not to "play with fire" in Taiwan.

The exercise will last until August 14 encompassing army, navy, air force and marine drills.

An opening ceremony with all participating nations will take place on Wednesday, an Indonesian official said.

Canada, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Britain will participate as observer nations.

READ MORE:US House Speaker Pelosi confirms Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing