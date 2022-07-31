A Chinese rocket has fallen back to Earth over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall.

US Space Command said the Long March 5B re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 PM EDT (1645 GMT), but referred questions about "reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location" to China.

"All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said.

"Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth."

Social media users in Malaysia posted video of what appeared to be rocket debris.

Aerospace Corp, a government funded nonprofit research center near Los Angeles, said it was reckless to allow the rocket's entire main-core stage – which weighs 22.5 tonnes – to return to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry.

China: Debris won't risk anyone