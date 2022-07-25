WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties after shooting during car show at Los Angeles park
The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show, while police said the victims were yet to be identified.
Casualties after shooting during car show at Los Angeles park
Peck Park, where the incident took place, is about 32.19 kilometres south of downtown Los Angeles / AP
July 25, 2022

At least two people have been killed and five others injured in gunfire at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 pm on Saturday at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

No arrests yet

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,” Muniz said.

Recommended

“We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at this point.”

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. 

Seven people overall, four men and three women, were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.

Peck Park is about 32.19 kilometres south of downtown Los Angeles.

READ MORE:Multiple casualties after shooting in US state of Indiana

SOURCE:AP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing