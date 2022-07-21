Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kiev a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief has said.

Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated on Thursday that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed so far in its offensive in Ukraine, adding that was "probably a conservative estimate."

"I think they're about to run out of steam," Moore said, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, adding that the Russian military would increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower and materiel over the next few weeks.

"They will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back."

Nearly five months since Russia attacked Ukraine, Kiev hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as US HIMARS which Kiev has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack in coming weeks and recapture Russian-controlled territory.

READ MORE:Russia pummels Ukrainian city as critical gas supply to Europe resumes

'Winter is coming'

Moore underscored the need for Ukraine to show the war was winnable – both to preserve high Ukrainian morale but also to stiffen the resolve of the West as concerns mount about European energy shortages during the coming winter.