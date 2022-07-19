The United States has accused Russia of moving ahead with plans to annex additional Ukrainian territory.

Unveiling what he said was US intelligence, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesperson, told a White House news briefing on Tuesday that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the rouble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.

"We have information today, including from downgraded intelligence that we're able to share with you, about how Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine's sovereignty," Kirby said.

"Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an annexation playbook, very similar to the one we saw in 2014," Kirby said, referring to the annexation of Crimea.

The NSC spokesperson said he was "exposing" the Russian plans "so the world knows that any purported annexation is premeditated, illegal and illegitimate."

"We're going to respond swiftly and severely and in lockstep with our allies and partners," he said. "We are sanctioning the Russian-installed puppets and proxies."

Kirby said the areas targeted for annexation include Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and all of Donetsk and Luhansk.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

