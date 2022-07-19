The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russian gas producer Gazprom have signed a memorandum of understanding worth around $40 billion.

The deal was signed during an online ceremony by the CEOs of both companies on Tuesday, Iran's oil ministry's news agency SHANA reported.

Gazprom will help NIOC in the development of the Kish and North Pars gas fields and also six oil fields, according to SHANA.

The company will also be involved in the completion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and construction of gas export pipelines.

The memorandum comes on the day Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Tehran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts.