The European Union has launched membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia — a long-delayed step towards joining the bloc.

The process was kicked off on Tuesday with the presentation of the negotiating frameworks, which will allow the EU head office to screen how well each nation is prepared to take on all the laws, rules and regulation of the bloc.

"Today, Albania and North Macedonia open accession negotiations with the EU," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

She told the prime ministers of Albania, Edi Rama, and North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski that "this historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work."

Any expansion beyond the 27 EU member states is likely to be years off and both nations were already considered potential candidates 19 years ago.

Despite the stalling, the Western Balkan nations have persevered in their ambition to become part of the world's most important trade bloc.

The move comes at a crucial time for the EU, which has just reached out to Ukraine to offer it the perspective of membership even though Western Balkan nations were kept in the waiting line for such a long time.

