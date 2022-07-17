A US probe of the Texas school shooting that left 21 dead has blamed "systemic failures" and poor leadership for contributing to the death toll.

The Texas House of Representatives committee investigation marked the most exhaustive attempt so far to determine why it took more than an hour for police to confront and kill the 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

The 77-page report released on Sunday said 376 law enforcement officers rushed to the school in a chaotic scene marked by a lack of clear leadership and sufficient urgency.

"Other than the attacker, the Committee did not find any 'villains' in the course of its investigation," the report stated. "Instead, we found systemic failures and egregious poor decision making."

"At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety," the report said.

The gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the building, and it is "almost certain" that at least 100 shots came before any officer entered, according to the report.

"The void of leadership could have contributed to the loss of life as injured victims waited over an hour for help, and the attacker continued to sporadically fire his weapon."

After the report's release, the mayor of Uvalde announced that the city’s acting police chief on the day of massacre has been placed on leave after a new report found wide failures by law enforcement.

Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin said Lieutenant Mariano Pargas had been placed on administrative leave to determine whether he was responsible for taking command after a gunman entered the school, killing 19 children and two teachers.

'They're a joke'