A Venezuelan official has called former White House national security adviser John Bolton "crazy" after his admission this week that he had tried to plot foreign coups, including backing an unsuccessful bid to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier this week, Bolton said in an interview with CNN that he had helped plan coups d'etat. He did not go into detail but mentioned Venezuela, where the United States supported opposition leader Juan Guaido's failed bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro in 2019.

Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's congress, responded to Bolton's comments during a congressional session, saying that the United States had been stirring unrest.

"What was in the mind of this crazy John Bolton was that the violence would accelerate so that they could have an excuse for the invasion... a military invasion in Venezuela," he said.

Venezuela's Communication and Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'Hawk' and warmonger

During Trump's rule, Bolton was one of the main decision-makers in the administration that shaped the government's international relations.