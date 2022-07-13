A just energy transition that keeps global warming below 2 degrees Celsius would require wealthy countries in the North to reduce their energy use to sustainable levels of consumption, while allowing for a sufficient growth in energy use in the rest of the world, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC’s existing climate mitigation scenarios, however, do not solve structural energy imbalance, researchers say in a new study published in Lancet Planetary Health.

“Instead of including scenarios which explore a fair and just transition, they reproduce colonial inequalities well into the future,” the study argues.

The scientific study by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) was conducted by researchers Jason Hickel and Aljosa Slamersak, who call for the development of new climate mitigation scenarios that would achieve energy convergence between the Global North and the Global South, and thus gradually eradicate the energy privilege of rich countries.

The authors argue that a just transition requires reducing energy use in wealthy countries to achieve rapid emissions reductions while ensuring sufficient energy for development in the rest of the world.

A just transition along those lines, however, is not represented among the climate mitigation scenarios reviewed by the IPCC, which are often used to guide decision-making. Instead, existing scenarios tend to maintain the North’s energy privilege at extremely high levels.

The study emphasises that the world’s wealthiest 5 percent use more energy than the poorest half of the global population combined. In contrast, more than 3 billion people in the poorest countries live in energy poverty, and 780 million people do not have access to electricity.

Countries from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the rest of Europe on average use about 130 gigajoules of energy per capita each year, nearly ten times more than what low-income countries use.

“Much of this excess energy is consumed by forms of production that support corporate profits and elite accumulation, such as fast fashion, sports utility vehicles, industrial meat and planned obsolesce, which have no relevance to wellbeing,” emphasises Slamersak.