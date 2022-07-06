The UN has said the Turkish and Greek Cypriot administrations should benefit from natural resources in and around Cyprus, urging cooperation between both communities on energy projects.

These resources should "constitute a strong incentive for the parties to urgently seek mutually acceptable and durable solutions to disagreements," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report obtained on Tuesday by Anadolu Agency.

The report, which covers developments on the island from December 16, 2021 to June 14, 2022, said public confidence in the possibility of securing a settlement on the island has remained low.

The report revealed that internal political developments and socio-economic issues dominated public debate and media attention in both communities.

The report also noted that prospects for reaching common ground on the Cyprus peace process remain uncertain for the time being, citing the continued absence of "substantive dialogue" and given the prevailing socio-economic and political climate.

"It should be recalled that the future of the process remains in the hand of the parties. As we continue to support them in seeking common ground, the parties’ display of political will and flexibility remain of paramount importance," the UN chief said in the report.

Decades-long dispute

Guterres urged guarantor powers to support dialogue and cooperation between the two communities.