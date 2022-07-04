Lebanon's top diplomat has said that he expects his country and Israel to reach a sea demarcation agreement in September.

Speaking to the LBCI television channel on Sunday, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib commented on the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel which resumed through US mediation efforts in June following a one-year hiatus.

Bou Habib said information obtained from US and UN officials indicates that progress has been made in the talks but did not provide further details.

His comments come a day after the Israeli army announced the downing of three unmanned aerial vehicles which had been sent towards an Israeli gas rig in the Karish field in the Mediterranean Sea in what the army described as a reconnaissance mission in Israel’s exclusive economic zone near the Lebanese border.

READ MORE:US envoy sees possible progress in Lebanon-Israel border talks

Message from Hezbollah