A Belgian court has imposed a three-year suspended sentence on Abid Aberkane, convicted of assisting the sole surviving assailant behind the November 2015 Paris attacks by housing him in Brussels.

Thursday's ruling came a day after a French court sentenced Aberkane's guest Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year-old Frenchman of Moroccan origin, to life imprisonment for his role in the deaths of 130 people in the Paris attacks.

Abdeslam was the only surviving member of the cell that attacked the French national sports stadium, bars and the Bataclan concert hall in an assault immediately claimed from Syria by the Daesh terrorist group.

He fled to Brussels after the Paris attacks and 14 Belgian-based suspects have been accused of providing support for the cell, including by housing him during his time on the run before his arrest.

Among the defendants, four were acquitted, one was sentenced to community service, and three were given a delay before sentencing.

Two more defendants are presumed dead after they travelled to fight in Iraq or Syria and were tried in absentia.

They had already been convicted of terrorism in Belgium and received no additional sentence at this trial.

The Belgian judges were cautious, and rejected several elements of the prosecutors' case, in a trial seen as a sideshow to the blockbuster main event in Paris.

