Dozens of Palestinians have been injured in clashes that erupted after Israeli settlers' protected by Israeli troops stormed a shrine near the occupied West Bank's city of Nablus.

One young Palestinian was injured by live ammunition and 16 others by rubber bullets, said Ahmed Jebril, director of emergency centre at the Red Crescent in Nablus on Thursday.

Jebril added that 40 other Palestinians suffocated from tear gas while four children and an infant were taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment. Two other Palestinian families were evacuated due to heavy gas shelling. Five burn and fall cases were also reported.

On the other hand, the Israeli army claimed that Palestinian gunmen opened fire at Jewish worshipers at a holy site in the occupied West Bank, wounding an Israeli military officer and two civilians.

The commanding officer of the unit suffered slight injuries, and two civilians were wounded, it said.

