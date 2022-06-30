Greek police have been forcing asylum seekers to repel their fellow refugees and migrants back across the border into Türkiye, risking their own asylum, or possible "disappearance" in the process, according to a joint investigation headed by a Dutch news organisation.

The months-long probe by Lighthouse Reports with contributions by Le Monde, Der Spiegel, ARD Report Munchen, and The Guardian gives vivid details about modern-day slavery by Greek authorities.

Refugees and asylum seekers — masked or wearing balaclavas and under the close supervision of armed officers — are used as operatives to force back other asylum seekers over the Meric (Evros) river, one of the main crossing points from Türkiye into Greece, the investigators found.

The six men involved — of Syrian and Moroccan origin — told investigators of stories of brutality, beatings, threats, and theft of belongings of asylum seekers by Greek police.

The men said they were forced to work for the Greek police in return for concessions. Two men also called themselves "slaves".

At the head of illegal Greek pushbacks is a Syrian man who goes by the name of "Mike" and who lives in a container on the base of a Greek police station, the investigators were told by one of the men.

Refugees forced to rob, strip asylum seekers

Not only are these "slaves" used at the banks of the Meric river to push back those attempting to cross, but asylum seekers who have already made it over are detained in centers there, according to the probe.

Those forced to do the police's work are driven by truck from the detention centres to shorelines, where they ferry refugees and migrants into the unsafe rubber boats while police look on, the investigators said.

The men forced into this "work" are given papers issued by the Greek police permitting them to stay in the country for 25 days.

They are, however, held against their will in three different police stations in the region, close enough to the Meric river to be able to carry out their daily duties.

One of the men, "Bassel," whose name has been changed for security reasons, told investigators that he spent three months in the servitude of "Mike," who worked directly with the Greek police.