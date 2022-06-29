Indirect negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers have ended without breaking a deadlock over the talks, a semiofficial Iranian news agency has reported.

The US State Department and the European Union, which is mediating the talks in Qatar, have not immediately acknowledge the end of the negotiations in Doha.

But on Wednesday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, described the negotiations as finished and having "no effect on breaking the deadlock in the talks".

US Special Representative Rob Malley spoke to the Iranians through EU official Enrique Mora during the talks.

Mora then took messages to Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

Tasnim claimed that the American position did not include "a guarantee for Iran benefiting economically from the deal”, quoting what it described as unnamed "informed sources".

