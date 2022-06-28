The US military has carried out a strike in Syria targeting a "senior leader" of an Al Qaeda-linked group.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Monday that their forces "conducted a kinetic strike in Idlib province, Syria, June 27, targeting Abu Hamzah al Yemeni."

According to CENTCOM, Al Yemeni was "a senior leader of Hurras al Din, an Al Qaeda-aligned terrorist organisation".

He was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike, according to the statement.

It also said no civilian casualties occurred during the strike.

Second US operation in June