Japan swelters under scorching temperatures for a fourth successive day, as the capital's heat has broken nearly 150-year-old records for June and authorities have warned power supply remains tight enough to raise the spectre of cuts.

A high of 36C was predicted for Tokyo on Tuesday, after three successive days of temperatures topping 35C - the worst streak of hot weather in June since records began in 1875.

Cases of hospitalisation from heatstroke rose early in the day, with many in the capital continue to flout government advice by continuing to wear face masks outdoors - a legacy of more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For a second day, authorities asked consumers in the Tokyo area to conserve electricity to avoid a looming power cut.

The heatwave comes less than two weeks before a national election in which surging prices - including electricity - are rated the top concern for voters in opinion polls that show the government's approval rating slipping.

As of 0000 GMT (9:00AM local time), 13 people had been taken to hospital with suspected heatstroke, Fuji News Network said.

At least two people are believed to have died from heatstroke, media said, prompting authorities to moderate their calls for power saving.

"Apparently there are some elderly people who have turned off their air conditioners because we are asking people to save energy, but please - it's this hot - don't hesitate about cooling off," trade and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.