Iran submits application to join BRICS group of emerging countries
Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Tehran's membership in the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, would add values for both sides.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed Tehran’s readiness to share its vast capabilities to help the BRICS attain its goals, according to Iranian media. / Reuters
June 28, 2022

Iran has submitted an application to become a member in the group of emerging economies known as the BRICS, an Iranian official has said.

Iran's membership in the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, "would result in added values for both sides," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said separately that Argentina had also applied to join the group. Argentinian officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, currently in Europe, has in recent days reiterated his desire for Argentina to join BRICS.

"While the White House was thinking about what else to turn off in the world, ban or spoil, Argentina and Iran applied to join the BRICS," Zakharova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has long been pushing to forge closer ties with Asia, South America and the Middle East, but it has intensified its efforts recently to weather sanctions imposed by Europe, the United States and other countries over its offensive in Ukraine.

On Monday, the United States and other Western nations pledged unwavering support for Ukraine after 28 civilians were killed in several Russian attacks, including a missile strike on a crowded shopping centre.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Kiev and its allies in the West say the offensive is an unprovoked act of aggression.

SOURCE:Reuters
