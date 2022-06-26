NASA's first-ever launch from a commercial site outside of the United States has blasted off from Australia's Outback in a "historic" moment for the country's space industry.

In the first of three planned launches from the Arnhem Space Centre, the rocket, carrying technology likened to a "mini Hubble" telescope, lifted off - blasted about 350 kilometres (218 miles) into the night sky late on Sunday.

"It is a momentous occasion for us as a company in particular, but it's historic for Australia," Equatorial Launch Australia CEO Michael Jones said ahead of the lift-off.

Jones, whose company owns and operates the launch site in the far north of Australia, described it as a "coming out" party for the country's space industry and said the chance to work with NASA was a milestone for commercial space firms in the country.

After a series of rain and wind delays, the suborbital sounding rocket soared into the sky to study x-rays emanating from the Alpha Centauri A and B systems.

After reaching its apogee, the rocket's payload was to capture data on the star systems before parachuting back to earth.

Fresh possibilities for scientists