British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed a new system for boosting commerce as an alternative to that run by the European Union.

The Commonwealth, headed by Queen Elizabeth, is not a formal trading bloc with a free-trade agreement. But the network includes about a third of the world's population and some of its fastest-growing economies.

A day before the heads of Commonwealth governments meeting begins in Kigali on Friday, Johnson will say he wants to start a new trade system to reduce costs and simplify rules for 65 developing countries, including many in the Commonwealth.

This will reduce tariffs on foods, clothes and other items by 750 million pounds a year, he will say.

The new system would see Britain replace the European Union's Generalised System of Preferences, which applies import duties at reduced rates, with what will be known as the Developing Countries Trading Scheme.

