WORLD
2 MIN READ
China approves $2.3B loan for Pakistan
The loan facility agreement with Pakistan and consortium of Chinese banks is expected within a couple of days to prop up the country's depleting foreign reserves, according to Federal Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail.
China approves $2.3B loan for Pakistan
"We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction," said Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. / AFP Archive
June 22, 2022

China has approved a $2.3 billion loan to prop up Pakistan's depleting foreign reserves.

The loan facility agreement was inked between Islamabad and a consortium of Chinese banks with cash inflow expected “within a couple of days,” Pakistan’s Finance Miftah Ismail said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The Chinese consortium of banks has today signed the RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) loan facility agreement after it was signed by the Pakistani side yesterday (Tuesday). Inflow is expected within a couple of days. We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction," Ismail said.

The Pakistani rupee closed at an all-time low of 211.93 against the US dollar after losing 0.21 percent in the interbank market on Wednesday.

Islamabad’s foreign exchange reserves currently stand at nearly $9 billion.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Beijing for the loan.

Recommended

READ MORE: IMF board okays $1B disbursement for Pakistan

Augmented loan

Pakistan's finance minister expects the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase its funding amount and the duration of its bailout programme, he said on Wednesday.

Tuesday night's talks between the two sides had essentially locked budget and fiscal measures, the minister, Miftah Ismail, told Reuters, and he did not anticipate any hiccups moving forward.

"I am also expecting that the duration of the program will be extended by a year and the amount of loan will be augmented," he said, but added that the IMF had not yet committed to the changes.

READ MORE: Why is Pakistan asking for a loan from the IMF?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions