Three suspects linked to the Daesh terror group were arrested in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Interpol Red Notices were out for two of the suspects arrested on Monday, both foreign nationals, according to Turkish security sources.

The suspects, identified by the initials A.N. and C.V., were active members of the terrorist group in recent years, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police arrested the third suspect in a separate operation in Ankara.

The suspect was involved in recruiting people through online propaganda, the sources said.

Incriminating digital content found in the raid included speeches of the terror group’s leaders and graphic images of executions, they added.

